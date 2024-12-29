Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Bogdanovic (lower leg) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic and Trae Young (heel) are questionable, while Dyson Daniels (illness) has already been ruled out, so the Hawks' backcourt may be shorthanded versus Toronto. If that's the case, Vit Krejci and Garrison Mathews would be candidates for increased roles again.