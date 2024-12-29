Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic headshot

Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 10:12am

Bogdanovic (lower leg) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic and Trae Young (heel) are questionable, while Dyson Daniels (illness) has already been ruled out, so the Hawks' backcourt may be shorthanded versus Toronto. If that's the case, Vit Krejci and Garrison Mathews would be candidates for increased roles again.

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Atlanta Hawks

