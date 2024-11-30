Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Bogdanovic (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The Hawks will sit Bogdanovic for the second leg of his back-to-back set. The veteran guard has averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.3 triples across 24.3 minutes per game in his last six games since returning from a 13-game absence. Dyson Daniels will remain in the starting lineup but could see even more minutes with Bogdanovic out.

