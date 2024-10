Bogdanovic (hamstring) will not play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic will miss a third straight game with a hamstring problem, though he should be considered day-to-day going forward. Bogdanovic's next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Wizards. Dyson Daniels will have a safer floor with Bogdanovic out of the lineup, and Garrison Mathews could remain in the rotation.