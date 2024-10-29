Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Out at least four weeks

The Hawks announced that Bogdanovic (hamstring) underwent a non-surgical procedure Monday and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.

Bogdanovic has missed Atlanta's last three games while dealing with right hamstring tendinopathy but has now undergone a medical procedure to fix the issue. With Vit Krejci (adductor) and Kobe Bufkin (shoulder) also out for significant periods, Dyson Daniels (hip) and Garrison Matthews are candidates to receive increased playing time. At earliest, Bogdanovic will be able to return to action in December.