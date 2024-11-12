Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bogdan Bogdanovic headshot

Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

The Hawks announced Tuesday Bogdanovic (hamstring) is progressing through his rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bogdanovic hasn't played since Oct. 23 while recovering from a non-surgical procedural on his right hamstring. In his absence, Dyson Daniels, Garrison Matthews and Zaccharie Risacher should continue to receive increased playing time.

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now