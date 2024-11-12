Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Progressing in recovery
The Hawks announced Tuesday Bogdanovic (hamstring) is progressing through his rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bogdanovic hasn't played since Oct. 23 while recovering from a non-surgical procedural on his right hamstring. In his absence, Dyson Daniels, Garrison Matthews and Zaccharie Risacher should continue to receive increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now