Bogdan Bogdanovic headshot

Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 2:29pm

Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Tuesday is the front end of Atlanta's back-to-back, so there's a chance the team will opt to hold Bogdanovic out of action due to right knee inflammation. With Jalen Johnson (shoulder) already ruled out against Phoenix, the Hawks may need to turn to De'Andre Hunter and Zaccharie Risacher for expanded roles if Bogdanovic cannot suit up.

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
