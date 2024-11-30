Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Questionable Saturday

Bogdanovic is considered questionable for Saturday's game in Charlotte due to right hamstring injury management.

The Hawks are playing in the second half of a back-to-back set, which is why they are considering erring on the side of caution with Bogdanovic's lingering hamstring injury. The veteran wing missed 13 consecutive games due to the issue after opening night, but he has since played in six straight. Since returning he has averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.3 triples across 24.3 minutes. If he is unable to go Saturday, Vit Krejci, De'Andre Hunter and Zaccharie Risacher are the likely candidates to absorb his minutes.