Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Recalled from G League Friday

Bogdanovic (hamstring) was recalled from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday.

Bogdanovic was sent to the G League to practice with the squad while ramping up for a return to game action. The sharpshooter hasn't played since the regular-season opener while recovering from a non-surgical procedure on his right hamstring, though he is expected to make his return sooner rather than later. The club will likely remain cautious with Bogdanovic when he returns, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he comes back under a minute restriction.