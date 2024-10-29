Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Remains out for Wednesday

Bogdanovic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bogdanovic will miss a fourth straight game and be joined on the sidelines by Vit Krejci (thigh) and Dyson Daniels (hips), while De'Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable. Zaccharie Risacher, David Roddy and Garrison Mathews are all candidates for increased roles. Bogdanovic's next chance to suit up will come Friday versus the Kings.