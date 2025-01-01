Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Remains sidelined Wednesday
Bogdanovic (lower leg) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Bogdanovic will remain on the shelf due to a lower leg contusion for a fifth straight game as his injury-riddled season continues. The veteran wing should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's clash with the Lakers. Vit Krejci and Garrison Mathews should continue splitting up Bogdanovic's vacated minutes, but neither are the most appealing streaming options.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now