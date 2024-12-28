Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Ruled out against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Bogdanovic (lower leg) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic will miss his third straight contest Saturday due to a left lower leg contusion. With Dyson Daniels (illness) also out, Garrison Mathews and Vit Krejci could receive increased playing time. Bogdanovic's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Toronto.

