Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Bogdanovic (leg) will not play Saturday against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic made his first appearance since Dec. 21 on Friday against the Lakers with 23 total minutes, finishing with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, three steals and two rebounds. The Hawks will hold him out for injury management for the second leg of this back-to-back, however. Garrison Mathews and Vit Krejci could see a bump in minutes as a result.