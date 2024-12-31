Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic headshot

Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Bogdanovic (lower leg) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic is in danger of missing his fifth straight matchup due to a bruised left leg. Atlanta is expecting Dyson Daniels (illness) to return to action Wednesday, so it'll likely be up to Daniels, Garrison Matthews and Vit Krejci to eat up a few extra minutes in the backcourt assuming Bogdanovic is ultimately downgraded to out.

