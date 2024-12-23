Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 3:37pm

Bogdanovic (lower leg) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic will miss his third game since Nov. 30, this time due to a left lower leg contusion. His next chance to play will be Thursday against the Bulls. Bogdanovic's absence Monday opens the door for more playing time for De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci and Garrison Mathews.

