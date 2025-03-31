Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic headshot

Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Available against Magic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Monday's game against Orlando.

Right knee soreness will not prevent Bogdanovic from suiting up Monday, and the veteran swingman should be able to handle his normal workload. Across 15 appearances in March, Bogdanovic has averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 26.7 minutes while shooting 49.2 percent from deep.

