Bogdan Bogdanovic headshot

Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 6:18pm

Bogdanovic (illness) is available for Friday's game in San Antonio.

While Bogdanovic will be available for Friday's game, that doesn't mean he'll play. He's been a negligible part of the rotation for the Clippers of late.

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Los Angeles Clippers
