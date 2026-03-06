Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Available to play
Bogdanovic (illness) is available for Friday's game in San Antonio.
While Bogdanovic will be available for Friday's game, that doesn't mean he'll play. He's been a negligible part of the rotation for the Clippers of late.
