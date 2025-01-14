Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Available Tuesday

Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic is good to go for the Hawks on Tuesday despite dealing with right knee inflammation, but there's a chance he'll show up on the injury report again for the second leg of Atlanta's back-to-back Wednesday against Chicago. Over his last nine appearances, the 32-year-old wing is averaging 11.3 points, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 threes in 26.4 minutes. Bogdanovic figures to receive his usual allotment of playing time off the bench against Phoenix.