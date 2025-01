Bogdanovic (lower leg) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bogdanovic will step on the court for the first time since Dec. 21 due to a left leg injury, and he should add a scoring punch off the bench. Bogdanovic is averaging 11.3 points per game across 14 outings with the second unit in 2024-25.