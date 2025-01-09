Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Cleared to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Suns, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bogdanovic will suit up for his second consecutive outing after having been deemed questionable due to right knee inflammation. The veteran shooting guard has appeared in only nine outings since the start of December, during which he has averaged 10.3 points, 2.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.1 minutes per contest.

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Atlanta Hawks

