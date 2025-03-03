Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Drains four treys Sunday

Bogdanovic provided 12 points (4-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 108-102 loss to the Lakers.

The 32-year-old wing has quickly established himself as a long-range threat from the second unit for the Clippers. Bogdanovic has scored in double digits in five of the last six games, averaging 11.8 points, 3.7 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.8 boards over that span in 26.3 minutes a contest despite shooting just 35.6 percent from the floor and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc. He's never shot worse than 36.0 percent from three-point range in an NBA season, so there is reason for optimism that Bogdanovic will find his form down the stretch.