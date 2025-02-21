Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bogdan Bogdanovic headshot

Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Efficient in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Bogdanovic posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals over 20 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Bucks.

Bogdanovic was the Clippers' leading bench scorer during Thursday's loss to Milwaukee. The veteran forward is averaging 9.7 points, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 rebounds in 20.3 minutes across his three appearances since joining the Clippers.

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now