Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Efficient shooting in loss

Bogdanovic finished with 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 loss to the Suns.

Bogdanovic had his best performance Thursday for the Hawks since returning from injuries that kept him out of six of the last nine games. Although Atlanta lost to Phoenix on the road, the veteran guard played well off the bench, shooting 7-for-11 from the floor and 3-for-6 from deep, a promising sign for the Hawks moving forward.