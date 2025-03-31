Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic headshot

Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Fares well in 30 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 10:43am

Bogdanovic totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 loss to Cleveland.

Kawhi Leonard was held out for rest on the front end of this back-to-back set, allowing Bogdanovic to soak up more usage off the bench. He's been far better for Los Angeles than he was with Atlanta, shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc across 22 appearances with his new team.

