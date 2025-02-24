Bogdan Bogdanovic News: First start of season Monday

Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Pistons, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

With the Clippers missing several key contributors Monday, Bogdanovic will draw his first start since landing with Los Angeles and his first of the season overall. The veteran swingman has averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 22.8 minutes in his last four games, and he's in line for an uptick in playing time against Detroit.