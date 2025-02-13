Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Goes for seven points in debut

Bogdanovic tallied seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 128-114 win over the Grizzlies.

Making his Clippers debut, Bogdanovic shot efficiently from the field but didn't see enough playing time to make a meaningful fantasy impact. With the Clippers ruling out Kawhi Leonard (knee) for the second leg of a back-to-back set Thursday at Utah, Bogdanovic could see more opportunities, but the 32-year-old may find it challenging to carve out anything more than a 20-to-25-minute role when LA is at full strength.