Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Held in check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 8:46am

Bogdanovic racked up two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 21 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 loss to Oklahoma City.

James Harden picked up quad and ankle injuries late in Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Thunder, but his status for Wednesday's game against New York is unclear for now. Bogdanovic would be one of a number of candidates who could be asked to step up if Harden misses time. Apart from Sunday's dud, Bogdanovic has fared well with the Clippers with averages of 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.1 three-pointers.

