Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Hits for 20 off bench

Bogdanovic provided 20 points (8-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 132-119 victory over the Cavaliers.

It's the third time in 17 appearances for the Clippers that Bogdanovic has scored 20 or more points, but the other two came as a member of the starting five. The 32-year-old wing's four made three-pointers tied his season high, and through 10 games (three starts) in March, he's averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 boards, 3.2 assists and 2.3 threes in 28.1 minutes a contest while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor and 52.3 percent from beyond the arc.