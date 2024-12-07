Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Hits for season-high 20 on Friday

Bogdanovic racked up 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 134-132 overtime win over the Lakers.

The veteran wing set a new season scoring high as he puts the hamstring injury that cost him nearly a month of action further behind him. Over his last seven appearances, Bogdanovic has scored in double digits six times, averaging 14.9 points, 3.6 boards, 2.7 threes, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals over that stretch.