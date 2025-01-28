Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Late scratch Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 2:16pm

Bogdanovic won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Rockets due to personal reasons.

It's unclear if Bogdanovic's absence Monday was related to the same personal reasons that are keeping him out Tuesday. Regardless, Garrison Matthews and Vit Krejci should continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Bogdanovic's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Cleveland.

