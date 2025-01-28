Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Late scratch Tuesday
Bogdanovic won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Rockets due to personal reasons.
It's unclear if Bogdanovic's absence Monday was related to the same personal reasons that are keeping him out Tuesday. Regardless, Garrison Matthews and Vit Krejci should continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Bogdanovic's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Cleveland.
