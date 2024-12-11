Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Officially active Wednesday
Bogdanovic (quad) will play Wednesday versus New York.
Bogdanovic returns from a one-game absence due to a left quad contusion. Prior to his brief absence, the 32-year-old had begun showing signs of life, combining for 35 points and seven made threes across his last two appearances. Shooting a career worst 35.3 percent from beyond the arc through 10 appearances thus far, Bogdanovic will look to regain his momentum Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now