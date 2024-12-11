Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Officially active Wednesday

Bogdanovic (quad) will play Wednesday versus New York.

Bogdanovic returns from a one-game absence due to a left quad contusion. Prior to his brief absence, the 32-year-old had begun showing signs of life, combining for 35 points and seven made threes across his last two appearances. Shooting a career worst 35.3 percent from beyond the arc through 10 appearances thus far, Bogdanovic will look to regain his momentum Wednesday.