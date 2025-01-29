Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Out for Thursday

Bogdanovic (personal) is out for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

Bogdanovic has missed Atlanta's past two games and will remain away from the team Thursday. The veteran sharpshooter's next chance to return to the Hawks' lineup arrives Saturday against the Pacers, although it's unclear when he'll rejoin the squad. De'Andre Hunter and Zaccharie Risacher should play extra minutes on the wing in the meantime.