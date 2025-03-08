Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Pulls down season high in boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Bogdanovic registered eight points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 105-95 win over the Knicks.

Shifted to the second unit after starting the previous two games, Bogdanovic set a new season high in rebounding, although he saw his streak of games with at least one three-pointer end at 10. With Norman Powell (hamstring) on the shelf for at least another week, Bogdanovic and Nicolas Batum should both see increased roles on the wing, with Amir Coffey also factoring into the mix.

