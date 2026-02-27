Bogdan Bogdanovic headshot

Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Rare appearance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 11:27am

Bogdanovic racked up eight points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Thursday's 94-88 loss to the Timberwolves.

Thursday was Bogdanovic's first appearance since Feb. 4, suggesting he'll fall into obscurity again once the Clippers get Kawhi Leonard (ankle) back. Bogdanovic has made just two appearances for Los Angeles since the start of January.

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Los Angeles Clippers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bogdan Bogdanovic See More
