Bogdan Bogdanovic headshot

Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Rare appearance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Bogdanovic closed Thursday's 105-99 loss to the Pelicans with 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 27 minutes.

Bogdanovic made just his second appearance since the start of March, likely because the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard (ankle) on Thursday. Bogdanovic, who figures to fall out of the rotation once Leonard is back, has averaged 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 15.3 minutes per game in four contests since the beginning of the new year.

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Los Angeles Clippers
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