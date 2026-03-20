Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Rare appearance in loss
Bogdanovic closed Thursday's 105-99 loss to the Pelicans with 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 27 minutes.
Bogdanovic made just his second appearance since the start of March, likely because the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard (ankle) on Thursday. Bogdanovic, who figures to fall out of the rotation once Leonard is back, has averaged 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 15.3 minutes per game in four contests since the beginning of the new year.
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