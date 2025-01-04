Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bogdan Bogdanovic headshot

Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Receives 23 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Bogdanovic (lower leg) tallied five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 23 minutes in Friday's 119-102 loss to the Lakers.

Bogdanovic made his return to action after missing the Hawks' previous five contests with a left lower leg contusion. While he provided strong output in the steals category, a lowly 10.8 percent usage rate coupled with poor shooting resulting in underwhelming output on the offensive end. Bogdanovic could see a slight uptick in playing time as he becomes further removed from the injury, but he'll still have a tough time eclipsing 30 minutes so long as Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher and De'Andre Hunter are all available.

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now