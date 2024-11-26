Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Scores 18 points off bench
Bogdanovic provided 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 129-119 loss to Dallas.
Bogdanovic was the Hawks's second-highest scorer in this loss to the Mavs, with his 18-point haul matching Trae Young's tally and only sitting behind Jalen Johnson's. Bogdanovic remains a capable scoring weapon, but his upside will remain somewhat limited if he remains as a bench alternative. Dyson Daniels seems to have taken over as Young's backcourt partner due to his impressive defensive numbers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now