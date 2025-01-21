Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Sees just 15 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Bogdanovic totaled one point (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in 15 minutes during Monday's 119-110 loss to New York.

Bogdanovic had four fouls on the night which affected his workload, but he's been pretty underwhelming lately. Over his last four games, Bogdanovic has averaged just 21.0 minutes per game with 5.0 points and 1.5 assists on 19.4 percent shooting from the field.

