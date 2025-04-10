Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Serviceable performance in win

Bogdanovic ended with 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 134-117 victory over Houston.

Bogdanovic scored double-digits for the fourth time in the past five games, playing a handful of extra minutes after Norman Powell was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Although Bogdanovic has been a regular part of the rotation since arriving in Los Angeles, he has struggled to be a consistent producer. Over his past 16 games, Bogdanovic has averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 24.2 minutes per game.