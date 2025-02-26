Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Shifts back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 5:09pm

Bogdanovic isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Bogdanovic made his first start of the campaign Monday due to a handful of injuries to other Clippers players, but he'll return to the second unit Wednesday with the team near full health. In his last five appearances, Bogdanovic has averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 24.6 minutes.

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
