Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Shoots his way to 17 points
Bogdanovic totaled 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 win over the Warriors.
Bogdanovic's three-point shot is his bread and butter, and he drilled five from long range on the way to his second-best total of the season. The veteran sharpshooter has been limited by an illness, but he appears to be healthy enough to play a support role. Although the ninth-year pro averaged a career-low 7.4 points per game this season, he's a streaky player who can rack up points quickly.
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