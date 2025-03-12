Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic headshot

Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 4:56pm

Bogdanovic is in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Heat on Wednesday, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (rest) sidelined for Wednesday's contest, Bogdanovic will enter the Clippers' starting five for the fourth time since the All-Star break. Bogdanovic is averaging 11.2 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds over 26.2 minutes per game with the Clippers this season.

Los Angeles Clippers
