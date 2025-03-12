Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Starting Wednesday

Bogdanovic is in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Heat on Wednesday, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (rest) sidelined for Wednesday's contest, Bogdanovic will enter the Clippers' starting five for the fourth time since the All-Star break. Bogdanovic is averaging 11.2 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds over 26.2 minutes per game with the Clippers this season.