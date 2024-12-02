Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Suiting up Monday

Bogdanovic (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

As expected, Bogdanovic has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action after missing Saturday's win over the Hornets for injury management purposes. He's scored in double figures in four straight appearances, averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 26.0 minutes during that stretch.