Bojan Bogdanovic Injury: Requires season-ending surgery

Bogdanovic is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his left foot in the near future, sources tell Shams Charania of ESPN.

Acquired from the Knicks in July, Bogdanovic had yet to play for the Nets this season after undergoing surgeries on his left foot and left wrist shortly after New York was eliminated from the playoffs this past spring. Though he's been fully recovered from wrist surgery for some time, Bogdanovic wasn't cleared to resume on-court work until late January while he rehabbed the foot injury. He apparently suffered a setback while ramping up, however, and he'll now require another procedure on the foot that will prevent him from playing this season and potentially affect his availability for the 2025-26 campaign. The 35-year-old Bogdanovic -- who is scheduled to become a free agent this summer -- was unlikely to play a major role for Brooklyn even if he had been cleared to return to action following the All-Star break.