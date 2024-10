Bogdanovic (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Bogdanovic has yet to be cleared for 5-on-5, full-contact work, and there's no word of a target date for his return. The veteran should be considered doubtful for Friday's game against Orlando, while Ben Simmons, Ziaire Williams and Jalen Wilson are candidates for slightly increased role until Bogdanovic's is ready for game action.