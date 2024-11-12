Bojan Bogdanovic Injury: Will be sidelined again Wednesday
Bogdanovic (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Bogdanovic has yet to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut as he continues to work his way back from left foot surgery. His next chance to suit up will be Friday in New York, but the veteran sharpshooter remains without a firm return timetable.
