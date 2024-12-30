Fantasy Basketball
Bol Bol headshot

Bol Bol Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 9:05am

Bol (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Bol isn't usually part of the rotation, so the team is unlikely to rush him back into action before he's at 100 percent. The club will likely see how he fares in shootaround and warmups before making a decision on his availability ahead of Tuesday's 9 p.m. ET opening tip.

Bol Bol
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
