Bol Bol headshot

Bol Bol Injury: Working through left knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Bol (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bol has been a healthy scratch for each of the Suns' last three games, so if he were to be sidelined Saturday, it wouldn't impact Phoenix's rotation that much. He's appeared in seven regular-season games and averaged 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds over 5.3 minutes per contest.

Bol Bol
Phoenix Suns
