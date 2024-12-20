Bol Bol Injury: Working through left knee injury

Bol (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bol has been a healthy scratch for each of the Suns' last three games, so if he were to be sidelined Saturday, it wouldn't impact Phoenix's rotation that much. He's appeared in seven regular-season games and averaged 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds over 5.3 minutes per contest.