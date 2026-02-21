Bol Bol News: Finds work in Philippines

Bol agreed to a contract Thursday with TNT Tropang 5G of the Philippine Basketball Association, Reuben Terrado of Spin.ph reports.

The 26-year-old big man had been a free agent since the summer, and after drawing limited interest from NBA teams, he's elected to continue his career abroad. Bol had spent the last six seasons in the NBA, averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 assists in 13.6 minutes across 202 appearances with the Nuggets, Magic and Suns.