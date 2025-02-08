Bol Bol News: Logs season-high 24 minutes

Bol totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 24 minutes during Friday's 135-127 overtime win over the Jazz.

Bol played a meaningful role for the first time this season, a performance that basically came out of nowhere. Prior to Friday, Bol had appeared in just 14 games, exceeding 10 minutes only once. While this was another intriguing effort, there is no reason to think it will be anything more than an outlier when all is said and done.