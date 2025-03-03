Bol Bol News: Makes impact on glass

Bol produced nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 116-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 11 boards were his best showing on the glass since he pulled down 14 against the Grizzlies on Feb. 11. Bol has been productive since moving into the starting five, averaging 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 threes, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last four contests in 28.0 minutes.